Saints Plan In 2026 NFL Draft Was Clear and Obvious From Start: Dattitude Podcast

For more than a week leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, we had been predicting the New Orleans Saints would do whatever they had to in continuing to build around their franchise quarterback Tyler Shough, whom they grabbed in the second round of last year’s draft.

General Manager Mickey Loomis and his administration staff did just that, taking three wide receivers and a tight end among their eight picks, including Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall selection.

On Monday’s Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry (Ep. 498), the discussion focused on not just Tyson but the other surprise picks – Georgia TE Oscar Delp, North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance and LSU WR Barion Brown – and whether they will be an instant hit or practice-squad candidates.

Zach Ewing, assistant sports editor at The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com in New Orleans, joined Jim to share his thoughts.

Jim also speaks with show assistant Gabe Henderson for his topic of the day and we go back in time on Dat Date in History, as the Saints also selected a wide receiver in the first round 44 years ago. How did that go?