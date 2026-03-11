NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Veteran Pro Bowler to Vikings for Draft Pick

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason needing to add to their offense if they wanted a chance at major success with Tyler Shough under center. And it didn't take the Saints look to make a splash.

They agreed to a deal with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne early in the legal tampering period. This addition is huge for the Saints because it gives them a valuable running back who can continue to grow and develop alongside Shough. But it also makes veteran running back Alvin Kamara expendable. He could be cut or traded in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a trade proposal that would send Kamara to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 sixth round pick.

Vikings could pursue affordable trade for Alvin Kamara

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Trading for Kamara would help patch the hole created by Jones' release. While the Vikings still have Jordan Mason in the fold and are likely to elevate him to the RB1 spot, Kamara would make an ideal running mate alongside the four-year veteran," Kay wrote. "Mason is a strong between-the-tackles style runner who can wear down defenses and generate early-down yardage. At this point in his career, Kamara is best utilized as a third-down back who can still do plenty of damage as a playmaking pass-catcher.

"He's No. 2 amongst active running backs in receiving yardage, trailing only Christian McCaffrey in that category. With four picks in the final three rounds of the upcoming draft, the Vikings can afford to kick one over to New Orleans in exchange for a back who will plug one of their biggest holes and potentially contribute to a bounce-back campaign in the Twin Cities."

The Vikings recently retained Aaron Jones on a new contract, but they could still look to make an affordable move for Kamara to continue bolstering their offense around JJ McCarthy or Kyler Murray, depending on what they do at quarterback this offseason.

For the Saints, this would make plenty of sense, even though it would be crushing to the fanbase to lose a franchise star like Kamara. Adding a late round pick and getting the salary cap relief that comes with the deal would make it worthwhile.

The Vikings should be willing to cut ties with a late round pick to land a player they find valuable to their organization.