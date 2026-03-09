Saints Free Agency Moves Open Door to Land Superstar NFL Draft Prospect

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with a lot of questions. They had multiple holes on their roster, including most of the defense, wide receiver, and running back. They also had multiple key players heading to free agency, including Alontae Taylor, Demario Davis, and Cameron Jordan.

With free agency kicking off on Monday, the Saints have answered some questions, but others have opened up.

Saints lose Demario Davis, add Travis Etienne in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Saints offseason is headlined by two major moves. First, they reportedly lost linebacker Demario Davis to the New York Jets on a two-year deal.

"Source: Former Saints LB Demario Davis reached agreement with the Jets on a 2-year, $22 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed. Davis returns to the Jets," NFL insider Adam Schefter reported in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

Shortly after, the Saints reportedly agreed to a deal with star running back Travis Etienne to help bolster the running back room with Alvin Kamara.

"Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

These two moves work together to make a huge impact on what the Saints might do with their first-round pick at No. 8.

Sonny Styles is the perfect NFL draft target now

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sonny Styles is the perfect addition for the Saints at the top of the first round. Let's dive a little deeper into how these two moves work to make that idea make sense.

The Saints have been closely linked to running back Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8. But after agreeing to a deal with Etienne, there's no reason to add Love. As a result, he can almost certainly be crossed off their draft board, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

That leaves the Saints left to target other positions. But with Davis leaving town, they're going to need to replace him with a franchise linebacker. Fortunately for New Orleans, the perfect option is likely going to be sitting on the board for them when it's their turn to select at No. 8.

Styles is a freak athlete with the ability to move, play, and tackle like nobody else in this draft class. He's as big and as fast as any linebacker prospect of this generation. Pair that with how incredible his film looked for the entire season, and the Saints would be in a good spot if they can land him.

Styles could work as the anchor for the Saints defense in the same way he was the anchor on a star-studded Ohio State defense. Either way, it would be shocking to see the Saints pass on him if he's on the board at pick No. 8.