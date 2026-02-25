INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints are seeking pass-rush help in the 2026 offseason. That help could come in the form of a rookie.

While it's unclear whether Saints legend Cam Jordan will return to the franchise in 2026, the 15-year veteran is entering the tail end of his illustrious career. Chase Young has solidified himself on the edge, while Bryan Bresee hasn't become the 10+ sack player the team envisioned when drafting him in 2023.

The front office knows that — and they seem to be taking steps to address it immediately by meeting with a plethora of pass rushers at the 2026 Scouting Combine.

The Saints should draft this Oklahoma pass rusher

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The unique name. The playstyle. Oklahoma pass-rusher R Mason Thomas stands out in more ways than one — and it seems like the Saints have taken notice.

The former Sooner told OnSI that he met with New Orleans formally at the NFL Scouting Combine. While he has likely met with every team "informally," it's important to note the status of his meeting with the Saints.

Teams only get to interview 45 prospects in the private suites of Lucas Oil Stadium for 20 minutes at a time. They tend to be selective about their meetings.

As for the meeting with New Orleans? "It went good," Thomas said.

Thomas, 21, emphasized how much he would take away from playing alongside Jordan (potentially) and Young if he were drafted to New Orleans.

"It'd be crazy," Thomas said with a smile. "I'll probably bug them so much. Cam Jordan... he has a lot of information."

Thomas also confirmed a formal interview with the Saints' NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as meetings with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens.

He described himself as a "film junkie," something he realized makes him play faster and execute on gameday. He explained that he studies tendencies in detail to ensure that he isn't "tricked" by offensive formations.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native said he was asked by teams during the combine about serving as a designated pass-rusher that only comes in on third downs.

"I want to be that overall guy," Thomas said. "Who wants to just come in on third down? I want to play a whole game."

New Orleans selected defensive end Fadil Diggs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the Saints may add to their ability to sack the quarterback through free agency, drafting one might also be a strong possibility.