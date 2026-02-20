Saints Veteran All-Pro Gets 1-Year, $8 Million Contract Projection

The New Orleans Saints enjoyed a very productive season last year. It was full of bright spots.

Rookie Tyler Shough emerged as a potential franchise quarterback. Kelvin Banks Jr. looked like a franchise offensive tackle. Chris Olave put together a career year with Shough at the helm. Edge rusher Chase Young was dominant once he returned from injury. Finally, veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan continued to defy father time and put together a huge season.

But Jordan, along with a few other key Saints stars, is headed to free agency. It's a bit difficult to project how much he's going to sign for, especially considering he may opt for retirement anyway, but the Saints should be able to afford whatever his next deal is.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently spoke on Jordan's upcoming free agency and projected he would sign a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason. Considering Jordan's production last season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him sign for at least $10 million.

Cam Jordan needs to be back with the Saints in 2026

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Jordan is still a disruptive and productive run defender on the edge. Last season, he posted his best pressure rate (11.2 percent) since 2020 and highest sack total (10.5) since 2021," Popper wrote. "He clearly still has gas in the tank, but he turns 37 in July, and retirement could be on the table."

Jordan still has plenty of gas left in the tank and the Saints shouldn't let him play a down for any other team. New Orleans should be willing to pay $8 million, if not more, to make sure Jordan remains with the team and eventually retires as a member of the Saints.

Putting that idea to the side, Jordan is very obviously worth an $8 million investment. He was one of the better veteran pass rushers in football last season, tallying double digit sacks for the first time since 2021. It marks the seventh time he's recorded at least 10 sacks in his 15 year career.

Even if Jordan records five to eight sacks next season, he would be worth the investment as a leader in the locker room. The Saints shouldn't let him out of New Orleans.

