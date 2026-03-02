The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine provided a lot of clarity on the NFL Draft's top prospects. There were several players that saw their draft stocks tremendously improve, while some saw their stock plummet.

It's only right that, after spending a week in Indianapolis, OnSI wraps it up with a three-round mock draft for the New Orleans Saints.

The main message heading into the Scouting Combine was that the Saints needed to add a playmaker to play alongside Chris Olave and to help quarterback Tyler Shough continue to thrive in Year 2. Did that change after underwhelming performances at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Round 1, Pick 8

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine

The answer to the aforementioned question, after an underwhelming Saturday for wide receiver performances, is no. New Orleans' chances of selecting a wide receiver with pick No. 8 are likely to be even higher than they were before heading to Indy.

Before the wide receivers worked out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, I heard that the New York Giants loved the way their interview with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate went and that they'd consider selecting him with their No. 5 overall pick. Tate's 4.53-second 40-yard dash time was a concern for many in the media, so the real question becomes: Do NFL teams take any stock in it?

If that's a box that Tate was unable to check off for the Giants and they decide to move away from selecting the former Buckeye, it paves the way for Tate to end up in New Orleans, as he did in this mock draft. The Saints had their choice of the big-three wide receivers here (Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson), but still landed on Tate, who said he had a "great" meeting with the team.

Round 2, Pick 42

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers during the NFL Scouting Combine

Eli Stowers is a six-foot-four tight end who turned a lot of heads with his freak athleticism at the Scouting Combine on Friday. Add an informal meeting with the Saints to his showing, and he becomes the perfect fit for New Orleans at pick No. 42.

"Tyler Shough had a heck of a year last year," Stowers told OnSI last week. "And I think that he's going to continue to get better and be a quarterback in the NFL that is going to be really successful."

Juwan Johnson is the only tight end under contract in New Orleans, with his contract set to expire after the 2027 NFL season. If New Orleans wants to select a premier tight end in the top half of the draft, Stowers would be a logical target. Don't be surprised if he's not even available come April when the Saints are on the clock with this pick.

Round 3, Pick 73

Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height during the NFL Scouting Combine

Texas Tech's Romello Height has been overshadowed by his former teammate David Bailey during the pre-draft process, but if you think back to just over a month ago, Height was getting real buzz to be selected in the back-half of the first round.

As one person explained in Indianapolis this past week, the 24-year-old Height is "doing everything he needs to" and was receiving good feedback from teams. While he didn't impress with his 40-yard dash time like Ohio State's Sonny Styles, Height did sport a 39-inch vertical and a more than 12-foot broad jump, all numbers that would be above the 90th percentile for his position.

At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, officially weighing in in Indianapolis, he may need to add weight before he enters the NFL, but one thing that stands out from his pass rush is his quickness and ability to bend the edge. If he falls to pick No. 73, keep an eye on Romello Height as an option for the Saints.