Ohio State Electric WR Wants to Team Up With Saints' Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft and could use another offensive weapon.

Fortunately, there is enough talent at the top of the draft class to think New Orleans will be able to bolster the offense if the team sees fit. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would be a dream addition for the franchise. If Love is off the board, it would be wise to roll with a wide receiver. There are three elite options who could be selected in the range of where New Orleans is in the first round: Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, Carnell Tate of Ohio State and Makai Lemon of USC.

The Saints need another receiver

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

When it comes to Tate specifically, he has said multiple times that he would like to play with Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints, including most recently from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

"At the next level, I'd like to play, catch passes from like Pat Mahomes, Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels. So, all the great quarterbacks."

WR Carnell Tate names Tyler Shough as a quarterback he would love to catch passes from. #Saints



pic.twitter.com/2F4Ix7ytIh — SleeperSaints (@SleeperSaints) February 28, 2026

Back in January he joined the "Downs 2 Business" podcast and also said he'd like to play with Shough.

"I just want to go somewhere that's targeting me, though," Tate said. "That's all I can ask for. Like the [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] targets he just got. The Puka Nacua targets. Like where I go, it don't really matter. It's about the ball. You know, as a receiver, like I'd love to go play with Josh Allen. He can get you the ball. He's experienced. Like the Saints with Tyler. Tyler's been balling."

Tate played in 11 games for Ohio State in 2025 and racked up 51 catches, 875 yards and nine touchdowns. If the Saints could land Tate with No. 8 overall draft pick, it would be an absolute win for the franchise. New Orleans arguably is one receiver away from really having an elite passing offense. Tate fits that description well. It doesn't hurt that he's made it known that he wants to come to town too.