Saints' Alvin Kamara Linked to AFC Contender in Offseason Blockbuster

The New Orleans Saints are headed toward a bright future after hitting big in the 2025 NFL Draft. They landed a potential franchise offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. They also drafted a potential franchise quarterback in Round 2 when they selected Tyler Shough. Even Jonas Sanker down the board looks like a good starter.

As a result, the Saints will need to start building their roster for the future, which likely means cutting ties with veteran players in favor of the younger ones. Running back Alvin Kamara could end up on the trade block this offseason if he's willing to play with another team.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently listed Kamara was a trade target for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Kamara has reportedly been vocal about not wanting to leave New Orleans, but a lot can change over the offseason.

Alvin Kamara could fit perfectly with the Denver Broncos

Former Tennessee and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is recognized on the field during the NCAA college football game between New Mexico State and Tennessee on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints could be looking to offload Alvin Kamara's contract. It's hard to justify his full $18.6 million cap hit as he turns 31 in July," Ballentine wrote. "New Orleans can shave $3.4 million in caps space if they trade him before June 1. It would be $11.5 million if the trade him after. Of course, Sean Payton is very familiar with Kamara and what he can do. He could potentially get one more season out of him as a sidekick to RJ Harvey in 2026."

Kamara threatened to retire if he was traded to a new team last season, but there hasn't been that kind of buzz this offseason. Still, Kamara has been linked to a lot of potential trades.

The Broncos need to add a veteran running back to pair alongside RJ Harvery next season. Last year, they added JK Dobbins, but Dobbins has struggled with injuries and is headed to free agency, too. Replacing Dobbins with Kamara would be the perfect move.

At the end of the day, this idea hinges on whether Kamara is open to playing elsewhere. If he is, the Broncos make perfect sense as a landing spot.

