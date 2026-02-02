Saints Tabbed 'Ideal Landing Spot' for $6.6 Million Big Play WR

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to upgrade their wide receiver room this offseason.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has already emerged as a potential franchise option for the Saints, but they need to give him more support. Chris Olave is a superstar on the outside, but he's the only above average wide receiver the Saints have.

Free agency should have plenty of options for the Saints to go after this offseason. They've already been linked to a few talented wide outs this offseason.

PFF's Nathan Jahnke recently called the Saints the ideal fantasy football landing spot for Indianapolis Colts free agent wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Alec Pierce is the perfect wide receiver No. 2 for the Saints

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Pierce was among the top deep threats at wide receiver last season, catching 12 deep passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns. While the Indianapolis Colts will make a strong push to keep him, Pierce could be a bigger part of other offenses," Jahnke wrote. "The Saints are a uniquely strong fit for Pierce. The Saints need wide receivers beyond Chris Olave, after moving on from both Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks in the middle of last season.

"Tyler Shough was the fourth-most accurate passer on deep passes last season, often connecting with Olave. The Saints would allow Pierce to be second on the team in targets, finish with a higher target rate than in Indianapolis and earn more quality deep passes, improving his fantasy value."

Pierce would be in a very good spot if he landed with the Saints, both in fantasy football and in the NFL.

Pierce is a big play wide receiver who posted 1,003 yards on only 47 catches. Shough is a big play quarterback with a big arm. These two could connect on huge plays on a weekly basis if they paired up in New Orleans.

Pierce's fantasy football stock would also jump up, as Jahnke is suggesting. Instead of being a weapon in a wide receiver room that has a lot of solid talent, Pierce would be the clear No. 2 in an up and coming offense. His value would skyrocket.

