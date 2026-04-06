Saints-Alvin Kamara Trade Buzz Could Heat Up Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints are in a very interesting spot right now. They're still working to bounce back from being in an atrocious cap space situation for the last few years. They're making progress, but they're not out of the woods just yet.

They're heading in a new direction as a team, as head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough are both entering their second years leading the team. Both showed promise during their first season with the team.

After adding players like Travis Etienne, David Edwards, and Kaden Elliss in free agency this offseason, the Saints are trending in the right direction. But there are still moves to be made.

Alvin Kamara is still a prime trade candidate

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints could be looking to trade running back Alvin Kamara this offseason, specifically ahead of the NFL draft.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently discussed Kamara as a trade candidate this offseason, suggesting a move could be made.

"Kamara has one year left on his current deal. If New Orleans trades him before June 1, it would take a $21.4 million dead-cap hit," Moton wrote. "The club would only save $3.4 million if it waited until after that date to trade him. The Saints wouldn't reap much benefit from dealing Kamara, though if he's unwilling to rework his deal, the two sides could agree part ways, assuming potential trade suitors show interest in the five-time Pro Bowler."

Kamara still has a bit of gas left in the tank at this stage in his career, but he likely won't fit as the lead running back on a contending team.

Who could target Alvin Kamara in a trade?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes as Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are a few teams that could target Kamara.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos would make sense as a fit. Payton loved Kamara when the two worked together for the Saints. The Broncos have a few solid running backs, but they could be willing to take a chance on Kamara, given Payton's trust in him.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are two other teams that could be looking to bolster their running back rooms this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks need to find a replacement for Kenneth Walker this offseason after Walker left to sign with the Chiefs.

There should be some suitors for Kamara if the Saints are aggressive enough.