Saints' Chris Olave Breaks Silence After Scary Blood Clot News

The New Orleans Saints are seemingly one of the worst teams in the league this season, but they have a lot to be excited about going forward.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough looks like a star. He's been much better than anybody could have expected, and it seems like the team is ready to hand him the keys moving forward.

Shough has found a lot of success with star wide receiver Chris Olave, who's also put together a breakout year. Olave has caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns this season. All three of those statistics are career highs in the respective category.

But Olave's season came to a sudden end on Thursday. Rather than finish the season with the team, Olave is going to miss Week 18's game after a blood clot was discovered in his lung, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Chris Olave in good spirits after scary blood clot news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A blood clot in the lung is a scary instance, as it could turn very bad if not addressed. Fortunately for Olave, Underhill reported the clot was caught early and that he should be fine rolling forward.

Shortly after the news was reported, Olave took to social media to provide a bit of an update of his own.

"Thank you God for everything! Right where I need to be, life is full of unexpected twists & turns & I’m grateful to experience it," Olave wrote in a post to Instagram on Thursday. "Chin up, chest out & keep it pushin. I don’t want ya sympathy just talk to God for me. Bounce back otw!"

It's good for the Saints and football that Olave is in good spirits. A sudden development like this could have gone bad very quickly, so it's fortunate that Olave is doing well.

With his season coming to an end, all eyes will turn to a potential contract extension this offseason. The Saints seemingly have their franchise quarterback. They're going to need to sign Olave to a big extension to keep Shough's favorite target on the roster.

