Saints Have Franchise Star Breaking Out Before Their Eyes

The New Orleans Saints took a risk on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and it's already beginning to pay off.

Shough's only started a handful of games for the Saints, but he's won two games in five starts after the Saints began the season 1-7. In Week 14, Shough led the Saints to a huge win over the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently discussed Shough after the Saints' Week 14 upset victory. Sobleski graded Shough's performance as a B as he led the team to their third win of the season.

Tyler Shough continues to flash franchise QB ability

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round since the organization selected Archie Manning in 1971. With the way Tyler Shough is playing, the streak will continue through the 2026 offseason," Sobleski wrote. "The second-round rookie continues to flash. In doing so, he may push the Saints out of position to even consider another quarterback. During Sunday's upset victory over the Buccaneers, Shough showed off his athleticism and ability to extend plays.

"As a passer, this year's 40th overall draft pick didn't play particularly well. However, he found ways to help his team win by scoring two touchdowns as a runner. Shough took a designed run 34 yards to the house and gave the Saints a second-half lead. Then, the rookie somehow shrugged off three Tampa Bay defenders to scramble for what became the game-winning 13-yard score."

Shough's already emerging as a star for the Saints. He's thrown for at least 200 yards in three of his first five starts at quarterback.

There was a lot of doubt surrounding Shough after the Saints drafted him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But his emergence as a potential franchise star opens up a lot of doors for the Saints. They'll be able to draft the best player available in the 2026 NFL Draft rather than going after a quarterback. This should allow the Saints to continue building their roster around Shough for the future.

