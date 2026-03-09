Saints Get Worrisome Alontae Taylor Update Before Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are in a tough spot with their cap space as we all head into free agency on Monday. The Saints are in a better spot than they were last year or in years past, but they're still not in a spot in which they could comfortably target solid players on the market. Instead, the Saints will be left shopping in the bargain bins in an attempt to strike gold.

But the Saints are also at risk of losing some of their own top free agents, specifically on defense. The Saints have veterans Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan heading to free agency and it doesn't seem like either one was close to a deal with the Saints. They're also set to watch star cornerback Alontae Taylor head to free agency, and the Saints are fighting a very uphill battle to keep him on the roster.

Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer projected that Taylor would land between $15 million and $18 million per season this offseason in free agency. At that price tag, the Saints will almost certainly lose him to a different team.

Saints might not be able to afford new deal with Alontae Taylor

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) catches a pass underneath New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As for free agents at that position, I’d bet Seattle’s Tariq Woolen, New Orleans’s Alontae Taylor and Kansas City’s Jaylen Watson will top the market at between $15 million and $18 million per year," Breer wrote. "After that, my guess is guys such as the Rams’ Cobie Durant and the Seahawks’ Josh Jobe top $10 million per year, with one under-the-radar name likely to do a nice deal being the Giants’ Cor'Dale Flott."

Taylor has seemingly already decided that he won't be returning to the Saints, though it might be because they can't afford a deal rather than his own desire to leave. Either way, it seems like he's played his final game with the Saints and this contract projection looks like the nail in the coffin.

Taylor is likely going to get that kind of deal from a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, or Kansas City Chiefs. But the Saints can't afford it.

Now, New Orleans is going to be left looking for Taylor's replacement in free agency, on the trade block, or potentially in the NFL draft.