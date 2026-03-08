Saints Predicted to Lose 27-Year-Old Star CB to Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints need to upgrade their defense in a big way this offseason, while they also have a lot of questions to answer in the coming weeks.

They don't have the best unit right now, but it's at risk of getting even worse if the Saints aren't careful. Veterans Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis are coming off huge seasons, but they're both free agents. Either guy could leave in free agency if the Saints aren't willing to pay their worth. There should be a market for both veterans, as they clearly showed that they can still play at a high level. This could put the Saints in a tough spot where they're forced to give them around $8 million to $10 million on a one-year deal or risk losing them.

The Saints have other free agents, too. They can't afford to lose any of their top free agents without replacing them with a different star.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently put together free agency predictions ahead of the start of free agency this offseason. Pereles predicted the Saints would lose cornerback Alontae Taylor to the Dallas Cowboys. Still, Pereles also predicted the Saints would land Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to replace Taylor in the starting lineup. Either way, the loss of Taylor would hurt.

Alontae Taylor is one of the most coveted CBs on the market

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys could go in almost any direction this free-agency period, as long as it's on defense," Pereles wrote. "Alontae Taylor, 27, presents inside-outside versatility, is a dogged competitor and has six sacks over the past two seasons."

Taylor is a very versatile cornerback who plays multiple roles on the Saints defense. He's able to play on the boundary and in the slot. He's solid in zone coverage and in man coverage. He's even flashed the ability to make plays as a pass rusher on corner blitzes.

But the Cowboys can see that versatility, too. They've been closely linked to Taylor for a week or two, which makes this prediction seemingly realistic.

The one issue with the idea right now is the Cowboys cap situation. Unless they can clear up some money with roster cuts or contract restructures, it doesn't seem likely that they will land Taylor. Still, cuts and restructures should be coming in the next few days or weeks, which would free up the money for a deal with the Saints cornerback.