Saints Join Cowboys as Teams to Meet with 'Ascending' FCS Prospect
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The New Orleans Saints plan to leave no stone unturned as the 2026 NFL Draft nears.
Saints cornerbacks coach Grady Brown confirmed that approach on Thursday by holding a workout for Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings, as Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris reported.
But make no mistake, the FCS prospect isn't a late-round, depth target; he's one of the most athletic defensive back prospects in recent years and seems to be gaining momentum as April's draft approaches.
Demmings could play right away
Demmings is ranked as PFF's No. 139 overall player in this year's class, and, as Harris wrote, it appears he fits in the "Round 3-4" range on the draft boards of several teams. In a top-heavy cornerback class, Demmings could be a hidden gem for whichever team decides to take a chance on him.
After his workout with the Saints, Demmings shifted his attention to a two-day pre-draft meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, Harris reported.
The Mesquite, Texas native impressed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first in NFL.com's athleticism score among all cornerbacks. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, along with a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. While there was belief that he could have achieved better numbers, Demmings held firm to his Combine results by not testing at Stephen F. Austin's Pro Day.
Demmings participated in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in January, standing out both on and off the field. Teams were "blown away" by his character during the short, speed-dating-style interviews, according to one source. Regarding on-field skills, Demmings has the quickness and fluidity to keep up with top-tier wide receivers. His best role is in a man-coverage scheme, but his natural athleticism is coachable, and teams that want to mold him into a different role can do so.
"While Demmings lacks ideal play strength and is not a firm tackler, his ball skills and man-cover consistency could land him a roster spot as a future CB4 with gunner potential," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
Filling Alontae Taylor's shoes on the Saints would be a big task, but Demmings could step right into the mix in New Orleans alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley, two young players themselves. The Saints hold picks Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2, and their earliest pick on Day 3 is No. 132. If Demmings were to land in New Orleans, the Saints would likely have to pick him at No. 73 or trade up into the front of the fourth round to ensure they get him.
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist who has covered the league since 2020, reporting yearly from Super Bowl Media Week, the NFL Combine, and the Senior Bowl while providing news and player interviews. He has served as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper since 2025. He also co-founded The Sports Place on Instagram, which has grown to nearly 200,000 followers in just a few years. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding New Orleans Saints On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow AryePulliNFL