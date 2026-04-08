Saints Keeping Close Eye on Iowa State Defender Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints need to hit the jackpot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They did this last season by landing franchise offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1 and franchise quarterback Tyler Shough in Round 2. Both players look to be anchors to the team's offense for the next few years.

The Saints need to hit big with a few of their top draft selections this offseason if they want to continue trending in the right direction.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported the Saints had coaches on hand to watch Iowa State defensive lineman Dom Orange ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Orange is projected to go somewhere late second round or in the third round.

Saints had coaches on hand to watch Iowa State DL Dom Orange

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State defensive lineman Dom Orange (DL24) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Orange measured 6-foot-2 and 321 pounds, hit 31.5 inches in the vertical jump, completed 27 reps on the bench, and ran the 40 once, timing 5.15 seconds, though he did pull up after 35 yards due to tightness in his hamstring. His 10-yard split came in between 1.68 and 1.70 seconds, a terrific mark. His short shuttle time of 4.65 seconds was also impressive," Pauline wrote. "The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans had defensive line coaches on hand who ran drills.

"Orange moved exceptionally well during drills, especially laterally, proving he’s more than just an up-the-field gap occupier. His ability to bend and adjust was also impressive. Orange will likely be underdrafted due to his inability to participate in the Senior Bowl because of the quad injury. People feel there’s still a chance he ends up in the late part of Day 2, and at the very least, he will come off the board early in Round 4."

Considering the Saints haven't re-signed veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan to this point, it would be safe to assume they're going to look at each of the top defensive linemen in the upcoming draft class. Orange isn't a first-round defensive lineman, but he's still talented and productive.

Orange is a good interior defensive lineman with the ability to eat up and sometimes beat double teams. He's physical and strong at the point of attack, which allows him to win matchups early in the play.

If Orange is on the board when the Saints are on the clock in the third round, he's certainly somebody to watch. The Saints are unlikely to reach for him in the second round, but he's an option in Round 3.