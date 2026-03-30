Saints Showing Interest in Big Ten Safety Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have bolstered their roster quite a bit this offseason with addtions of stars Kaden Elliss, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards, among others.

All three of these players will likely have an immediate impact on the Saints. But New Orleans needs to continue upgrading the roster. The upcoming NFL draft will likely be the easiest way to upgrade the team.

The Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the first round, which will likely be used on an impact player. But the Saints need to look down the board, too, in order to land a few hidden gems in the draft.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Saints were showing a lot of interest in Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton ahead of the NFL draft.

Saints showing interest in potential UDFA DeShon Singleton

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton (8) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"Safety DeShon Singleton timed the 40 anywhere from 4.52 to 4.55 seconds after not running at the combine. He hit 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-10 in the broad jump. Singleton looked good in defensive back drills," Pauline wrote. "A large defender at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Singleton is being looked at solely as a zone or strong safety by the league, with no talk of bulking him up to play linebacker, something he initially told me at the combine.

"The Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans have shown a lot of interest in Singleton, who also participated in the Senior Bowl. The Titans are interesting, as new head coach Robert Saleh was with the New York Jets when they drafted Jamien Sherwood in 2021, a then-oversized safety from Auburn who has become an outstanding linebacker for the team."

Singleton looks a bit more like a linebacker than a safety, but there's seemingly no interest among NFL teams moving him into the box going forward. Still, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing over 200 pounds, Singleton is the big-bodied defensive back that could be used in a variety of roles.

He could be a nickel option for the Saints, which would fill a hole on their roster after the departure of Alontae Taylor. He could also slot in on dime sets for New Orleans.

With his size and above-average explosiveness, as showcased with his 39.5-inch vertical jump at the combine, Singleton could be worth a flier down the board.