Saints Linked to Breakout Star From Hated Rival in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of young talent on offense. Their offensive line is young and improving as the unit works to protect rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough is one of the more talented young quarterbacks in the league. He led the Saints to a handful of wins over the second half of the season.

But the Saints don't have a franchise running back to build around for the future. They have Alvin Kamara, but he's quickly approaching the end of his career. The Saints are going to need to add another running back to pair alongside Kamara for the rest of his career.

Adding a second running back would take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Kamara. At this point, it's hard to imagine Kamara carrying the entire load as a bell cow running back. Adding a true bell cow would benefit them quite a bit.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could target rival running back Rico Dowdle in free agency to pair him alongside Kamara.

Rico Dowdle could pair well alongside Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Dowdle, 27, is someone Kellen Moore and his staff know well; they coached him on the Dallas Cowboys for several years," Sigler wrote. "He's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and a career-high six touchdown runs with the Carolina Panthers, but he wants to be a team's leading rusher. Depending on what happens with Alvin Kamara, the Saints could offer him that, but he may have to temper expectations on the open market."

Dowdle has played five seasons in the NFL. During the first three years, he didn't show too much potential, but in 2024, he burst on the scene. He ran for over 1,000 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

After leaving the Dallas Cowboys and heading to the Panthers, Dowdle put together a career year, posting another 1,000-plus yard season with six touchdowns on the ground. He only started 11 games, as the Panthers started Chuba Hubbard over Dowdle for the beginning of the year.

The Saints would benefit greatly from adding Dowdle alongside Kamara. These two could form quite a formidable running back duo in New Orleans.

