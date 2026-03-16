Saints May Have Scored Huge Win With $33 Million Offseason Deal

The New Orleans Saints were under a lot of pressure coming into the offseason. They were looked at as one of the worst rosters in the entire league, but with rookie offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough emerging as stars last year, their rebuild was headed in the right direction.

This offseason, the Saints didn't have too much money to spend, but they still needed to fill out their roster with a lot of talent. They were fighting an uphill battle to come out on the other side better than they were last season, but the front office worked some magic.

They were able to bolster the offense in a big way by signing Travis Etienne and David Edwards to big contracts. Both should step into huge roles with Shough and the Saints in 2026 and beyond. But they also added a star on defense by signing Kaden Elliss away from the Atlanta Falcons this year.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness recently shared a lot of praise for the Saints' signing of Elliss, which was a crucial addition to their defense after losing Demario Davis to the New York Jets.

Saints hit the jackpot with the signing of Kaden Elliss

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The former Falcons linebacker is staying in the NFC South, rejoining the Saints on a three-year deal after two seasons of ranking in the top 12 among linebackers in PFF Wins Above Replacement," McGuinness wrote. "Elliss has earned a PFF overall grade above 67.0 in four straight seasons and offers a lot as a blitzer, with 124 pressures, including 22 sacks from 577 career pass-rushing snaps."

Elliss was projected to sign for even more money, so it seems like the Saints got him on a deal. After losing Davis, the Saints could have gotten desperate and overspent on a linebacker, but they stayed patient and landed the guy they wanted.

Elliss should work to anchor the defense for the next three years, if not longer. Elliss was one of the better linebackers in the NFC, per PFF grade, last season. He's excellent as a blitzer, recording four sacks and a lot of pressures on the quarterback.

The Saints were able to add him for around $10 million per year. This was the perfect pivot after losing Davis. The Saints front office deserves their applause after these moves.