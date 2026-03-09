Tyler Shough Wastes No Time Responding to Saints-Travis Etienne Deal

The New Orleans Saints' offense reporteldy has a shiny, new wepon coming to town.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was among many reporters on Monday to share that New Orleans is in agreement with star running back Travis Etienne Jr. on a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency.

"Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home," Schefter wrote. "Saints are giving Travis Etienne a 4-year, $52M deal, per source."

It's important to note that this deal cannot be finalized until the new league year begins on Wednesday. But the Saints reportedly have a long-term answer at the running back position now in Etienne. Whether the Saints pair Etienne with Alvin Kamara for a year, or another change is made, Saints fans can be excited about the future of the room for the franchise.

The Saints got thier guy

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It sure sounds like Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is, who responded on X to the reported deal.

"WHO DAT let’s work," Shough wrote on X with two emojis.

That's not all, though. The Saints followed up and beefed up the offensive line by reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal in free agency with offensive lineman David Edwards, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Splash for the #Saints: They are signing former Bills G David Edwards, sources say," Rapoport wrote.

The Saints had a hole at guard and now that has been solved as well. It sounds like Shough liked what he saw as well from the reported Edwards signing.

The Saints have a bright future and only added to that fact on Monday. It's tough to see Demario Davis leave the franchise, as he reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to join the New York Jets. But the Saints are better overall right now in the aftermath of the Etienne and Edwards deals. There's more work to be done, but Mickey Loomis and the Saints' front office are cooking right now. The big question is what's next? New Orleans could use a big-time receiver to pair with Chris Olave.