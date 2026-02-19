Saints May Not Trade QB Spencer Rattler After All

The New Orleans Saints had a heated quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough last offseason. After the longest quarterback battle in the league, the Saints landed on Rattler as the starter.

Rattler played fine, but the Saints opted for a change around the trade deadline. Rattler went to the bench and Shough became the starter. As a result, Shough quickly became a fan favorite and has seemingly taken the starting job for good.

This offseason, Rattler has been mentioned in trade rumors. A lot of analysts are suggesting the Saints should trade him for a fifth, sixth, or seventh round pick given the fact that Shough is seemingly the franchise quarterback.

Luke Johnson of NOLA.com recently spoke on Rattler as a trade piece. Rather than fall in line with all the analysts that believe they should dump him off, Johnson suggested he'd be worth more to the Saints than a Day 3 draft pick would.

Spencer Rattler could be a trade piece, but he doesn't need to be moved

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"While Rattler does have some value as a potential trade chip, he also costs the Saints pennies against the dollar — he will count $1.2 million against the team’s 2026 salary cap and $1.3 million in 2027 — while providing a strong depth option at the most important position on the field," Johnson wrote. "He also knows coach Kellen Moore’s system. It would be hard to blame New Orleans for considering that more valuable than an early Day 3 pick."

It wouldn't make much sense for the Saints to trade Rattler to a team like the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles in which he would have no chance to take over as the starting quarterback. But if the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Jets are interested in making Rattler their starter in exchnage for a third round pick or a fourth round pick, the Saints should entertain the idea.

Either way, the Saints shouldn't overlook his value as a backup. Shough has only started a handful of games in the NFL. If he gets hurt or takes a step back, New Orleans will need to have a young guy like Rattler ready to step in.

