Saints Gifted Potential Spencer Rattler Trade Partner

The New Orleans Saints are in such a better position right now than they were in last offseason.

At this point last year, there wasn't a clear direction for the franchise. The Saints' salary cap position was among the worst in the entire National Football League. That's not all, though. New Orleans was coming off a last-place finish in the division, but didn't really have a clear path back to contention, like they do right now thanks to the play of Tyler Shough and the defense as a whole in the second half of the season. Also, at this point last year, the quarterback room was a mess, to say the least.

Now, New Orleans fortunately knows that it has a long-term solution in Shough. Rather than looking to add another signal-caller, the Saints are in a position in which they could trade guys to bring more draft capital in, like Spencer Rattler or even Derek Carr if he comes out of retirement.

If you're a Saints fan, the team to watch moving forward is the New York Jets. ESPN's Rich Cimini floated Rattler as a potential option for New York.

The Saints QB is someone to watch in the trade market

"No. 4. The QB mystery: Everybody wants to know who will line up behind center in 2026," Cimini wrote. "The Jets have been linked to no fewer than a dozen quarterbacks, everyone from the retired Derek Carr to Malik Willis. It's not a great year to need a QB1, so there's no surefire answer out there.

"There's a sense that the Jets will look to add two veterans, steering away from overpriced big names and focusing on cost-effective backups/stop-gap starters -- players such as Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler and Tyson Bagent. Another one to watch is Jarrett Stidham, who is under contract with the Denver Broncos. General manager Darren Mougey knows him from his time in Denver."

Rattler and Carr actually have both been linked to the Jets at points this offseason. For New Orleans, it's in a luxury position. Shough clearly is the guy. Rattler is just 25 years old and has starting experience and certainly looked capable in the role.

If the Saints could get a draft pick or two in return for him, great. If Carr unretires and the Saints get something for him as well, amazing. Even if the Saints don't trade Rattler, they'd still be in a good position. He was a perfectly-solid backup in the second half of the 2025 season and has two seasons left on his deal. If the Saints don't trade him this offseason, they always could next year.