Saints Eyeing QBs for Camp, Including Familiar Face

Talk about a big year for New Orleans, huh? At this point last year, the quarterback room was completely up in the air. New Orleans ultimately drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. That selection didn't even solve the quarterback question mark. Spencer Rattler started the first eight games of the season and the Saints went 1-7. When New Orleans inputted Shough into the starting lineup, the Saints were on pace to land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the conversation around the franchise was whether Shough would do enough in the final nine games of the season to prove that he should be the starter moving forward for New Orleans.

Shough did just that. Now, he's firmly planted as the starter and Rattler is with the franchise as the backup right now. That's a good room to have. There have been some trade questions around Rattler, but ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted that New Orleans hasn't gotten calls about his availability yet. Terrell also noted that the Saints will bring in one or two quarterbacks, including potentially a familiar face, Hunter Dekkers.

The Saints are set with Tyler Shough

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Some of the players currently under contract still have unknown futures," Terrell wrote. "The fate of third-year quarterback Spencer Rattler has been under question after he was benched for Tyler Shough, but the Saints haven't received calls about his trade value yet. The Saints still plan to bring in another quarterback or two for camp. That number could include Hunter Dekkers, who was with the team last season and is developing in the United Football League, although nothing is set.

"The Saints have said they like Rattler, so bringing in a veteran behind Shough isn't a necessity. 'You could not ask for a better QB room to handle the dynamics of one guy starting another guy supporting him and then flipping roles,' [Kellen Moore] said."

Derkkers was signed and released by the Saints what felt like a million times in 2025. Now, he's over in the UFL. But, when the time comes to bring guys in, it sounds like he could be an option for New Orleans once again.

If the Saints were to trade Rattler, a few options worth consideration in free agency would be Mitchell Trubisky, Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater.