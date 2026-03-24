Saints Newest Playmaker Tabbed 'Biggest Winner' in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster and not much money to spend in free agency. Stil, they found a way to make multiple big additions, including the signing of offensive guard David Edwards and linebacker Kaden Elliss. But these weren't the biggest move the Saints made. In fact, they shocked the football world with an addition on offense.

The biggest move the Saints made during free agency was the addition of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who was added to take over the bulk of the running game in New Orleans.

Dylan Sanders of Saints Wire recently suggested Etienne was one of the biggest winners of the Saints free agency this offseason. Etienne seems fired up to be in New Orleans, considering he's from the area.

Travis Etienne poised for huge year with hometown Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's hard to see how happy Etienne was to sign with New Orleans and not consider him a winner off of that alone," Sanders wrote. "He's from Jennings, LA and said it was a dream of his to play for the Saints. That's not the only reason, though. He's also a winner for signing his sizable four-year, $47 million deal with $24 million guaranteed at signing.

"Not every running back can secure that big of a deal, given how scared teams are of regression. Lastly, he should have a lead-back role in this offense, no matter what happens with Alvin Kamara. He's no stranger to sharing backfields and is still very productive. He's also the most explosive back that New Orleans has right now."

Etienne landed a massive deal to come home to Louisiana and be the focal point of a young offense for the Saints. He's one of the highesty paid running backs in the league right now and will share the backfield with Saints star Alvin Kamara. Sharing the backfield with Kamara will help keep Etienne healthy and at his best.

But the Saints will likely cut ties with Kamara within the next two years, which will free Etienne up to take the bulk of the load in the New Orleans backfield. This will allow him to dominate at the highest level, potentially leading to a few dominant seasons in New Orleans.

Either way, Etienne is a huge winner of free agency.