Saints NFL Draft Buzz: First Round WR Working Out for New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints made a lot of big moves this offseason to help push their team in the right direction. They added quite a bit of talent in free agency to help make up for the loses of players like Alontae Taylor and Demario Davis. The Saints are also at risk of losing Cameron Jordan in free agency this offseason.

The Saints added Travis Etienne at running back. He's set to take over as the lead back, giving the Saints a new top dog besides Alvin Kamara for the first time in almost a decade. Etienne is expected to be a big addition to the offense. They were also able to add Noah Fant at tight end and David Edwards at offensive guard. Both should be contributors to their offense next year.

After losing Davis to the New York Jets, the Saints brought in Kaden Elliss to replace the veteran at linebacker. But they didn't address one massive roster hole: wide receiver.

Saints still need to add a wide receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest hole on the Saints roster is at wide receiver. This was the case all last year, which is why Tyler Shough wasn't able to play to the best of his abilities, though he still found a way to dominate.

The Saints have Chris Olave, but not much else. Olave enjoyed a career year last season, but they need to add more talent to the position if they want Shough to have a chance at improved success this year.

The Saints didn't add a star wide receiver in free agency, so it seems like they're targeting one in the NFL draft.

Saints holding workout with USC's Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Saints were holding a workout with USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon is one of the best wide receivers in the upcoming draft class and he's a potential option at pick No. 8 in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. While the Saints will likely prefer Carnell Tate as the top wide receiver in the draft class, it doesn't seem like he's going to be on the board.

As a result, it's crucial to check in and do the work with Lemon in case he's their favorite prospect at pick No. 8.

This might be a bit of a reach on Lemon this high in the draft, but the Saints could eye a position of need instead of the best player available. If that's the case, New Orleans could certainly select Lemon in the top 10 this year.