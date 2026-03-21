Saints Predicted to Land Superstar WR Prospect to Bolster Offense

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a massive hole at wide receiver No. 2. They have Chris Olave, who burst on the scene as a star last year, but not much besides him at pass catcher.

The Saints took to free agency to upgrade other holes on their roster though. They added Travis Etienne to be the running back of the future alongside Tyler Shough. They added Kaden Elliss at linebacker to replace the loss of Demario Davis in free agency. They also brought in David Edwards to bolster the offensive line.

This means they're likely targeting the NFL draft to upgrade their wide receiver room.

The Athletic recently put together the second edition of their beat writers mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Saints insider Larry Holder projected New Orleans would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at pick No. 8, which would be the dream first round addition for Kellen Moore's squad.

Carnell Tate is the dream draft prospect for the Saints

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The arrival of running back Travis Etienne made this decision tougher because Jeremiyah Love seemed like a no-brainer pick before free agency," Holder wrote. "But the Saints possess a glaring need at wide receiver, and Tate feels like a good complement to fellow Ohio Stater Chris Olave. The Saints have already inked viable offensive pieces like Etienne, guard David Edwards and tight end Noah Fant. Tyler Shough should be happy once again with the Tate selection. I pondered edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and cornerback Mansoor Delane as well. Tate feels like the most sensible pick, even though Bain or Delane would work."

Tate is the dream addition for the Saints. Out of all prospects in the entire draft class, he might be their top option, unless they would believe that somebody else is generational.

Tate is a deep threat wide receiver who would play perfectly with Shough's big arm. Tate is incredible at high pointing the ball down the field, while having very impressive body control to come down with more contested catches than most college wide receivers could dream of.

It's not the most likely scenario that Tate is on the board at pick No. 8, but if he falls to the Saints, the pick should be obvious. They neglected wide receiver in free agency. Drafting Tate would make up for this in the biggest way.