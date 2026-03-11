Saints Pass on WR for Intriguing Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints have wasted no time making big additions in the 2026 offseason.

New Orleans is reportedly adding running back Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive guard David Edwards, among others, via free agency. The Saints will certainly comb through the second wave of free agency, signing veterans at positions of need, but the front office will have to balance that with preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft. Long linked to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the Saints no longer seem like a feasible option for Love after reportedly coming to terms with Etienne.

New Orleans landed on Miami standout pass-rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell.

Bain would be a perfect fit in New Orleans

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Saints don't need to think about running back after signing Travis Etienne in free agency," Podell wrote. "Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan turned back the clock to lead the Saints with 10.5 sacks in 2025, but he's 36 years old. Yes, Bain is a little undersized in the wingspan department, but that won't stop him and Chase Young from forming a fun pass rush duo."

While Podell noted that Jordan "turned back the clock" last season with his team-high 10.5 sacks, the reality is that the Saints might need to focus on a post-Jordan era. The 36-year-old pass rusher is an unrestricted free agent with multiple reports suggesting that he could leave New Orleans for another franchise.

Pairing Bain with an elite pass rusher like Chase Young would be a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators. While Young has been in the league for several years, the 26-year-old seems to have found his stride after signing with New Orleans in 2024. Bain, who finished top-20 in the country last season with 9.5 sacks, would complement Young's explosive rushing style.

New Orleans had an opportunity to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon or Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with this pick, but passed on both, opting for the former Miami Hurricane.

Bain, still just 21, has been linked to many different teams in the top-10 picks of the NFL draft. He's been mocked as high as pick No. 2 to the New York Jets, but seems to have fallen in projections ever since the arm length concerns were brought to the surface. For the Saints, Bain is a home-run pick if he falls into their lap at No. 8.