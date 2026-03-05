Saints Predicted to Poach 27-Year-Old Pass Catcher From Ravens

The New Orleans Saints are at a very crucial step in their rebuild. While the most crucial step might have been finding a franchise quarterback, which they seemingly did last offseason with Tyler Shough, the next step is building a team around that quarterback.

The Saints need to add to practically every position group on offense. They need a running back to complement Alvin Kamara as he ages. They need a wide receiver or two to help bolster the passing game. The offensive line could use some work in the middle. And the tight end group could even use a body or two, especially if Taysom Hill has played his final game in New Orleans.

As a result, the Saints could use the trade market, free agency, and the NFL draft to plug up these holes this offseason.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently predicted the Saints would dive into free agency and sign tight end Charlie Kolar away from the Baltimore Ravens to help bolster the tight end room in New Orleans.

Charlie Kolar could be the perfect under-the-radar addition for the Saints

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) is tackled by Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Kolar just turned 27 and while he hasn't gotten many opportunities to catch passes as a pro, that doesn't mean he lacks ability (he averaged 53 or more yards per game in each of his last three years at Iowa State)," Sigler wrote. "He's a highly regarded inline tight end who can block well and up room for rushers to work. If Johnson continues to struggle to set the edge, Kolar can replace Foster Moreau and then some. A three-year, $12 million contract would be our offer."

Kolar is often overlooked in the NFL because he's playing behind two dynamic tight ends in Baltimore. But the 27-year-old is an excellent blocker with the ability to play on the line of scrimmage as an inline tight end. There aren't too many available options who can block as well as he can, while also threatening the defense as a pass catcher.

This isn't the kind of move that wins a team the Super Bowl, but it would certainly push them in the right direction.

With Juwan Johnson struggling as a blocker, this move could help the Saints offense more than many realize. And it would come very affordable.