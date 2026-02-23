Saints Tabbed Landing Spot for Chiefs Super Bowl Champion RB

The New Orleans Saints need to be active in upgrading their offense this offseason. They need to add a wide receiver or two if they want to create a stable offense for Tyler Shough to play in.

Right now, Shough has Chris Olave to throw to, but not much else. The Saints could also look to add a running back, as Alvin Kamara is getting older with each passing year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints would be the best landing spot in free agency for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. With Kamara seemingly approaching the end of his NFL career in the next few years, an addition like this would make sense.

Saints could be a fit for Isiah Pacheco in free agency

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Kendre Miller is recovering from a torn ACL, and Devin Neal suffered a season-ending hamstring injury late in his rookie campaign. The Saints need a ball-carrier who can handle a large portion of the rushing workload, specifically on first- and second downs," Moton wrote. "Although Isiah Pacheco has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, he's at least shown the ability to make big plays on the ground when healthy.

"In his first two campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2022 seventh-rounder out of Rutgers ran for 830 and 950 yards, while averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry. Sure, Pacheco benefited from defenses keying in on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' aerial attack, but he's an explosive ball-carrier when at full strength. On a modest pay rate, the 26-year-old could provide a boost to the Saints' run game."

Pacheco would work perfectly as a bit of a bridge running back. He could play alongside Kamara for the next three years or so. At that point, Kamara would likely be ready to hang up the cleats or sign with a new team. Then, the Saints could choose between re-signing Pacheco or letting him walk.

It would be the perfect situation for the Saints if they're unable to land Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft. Landing Love would change their offseason plans in a big way, including taking them out of the potential sweepstakes for Pacheco.

More NFL: Saints Linked to Superstar Round 1 LB in 2026 NFL Draft