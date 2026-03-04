Saints Predicted to Poach 7-Year Veteran Starter from Bills

The New Orleans Saints have a lot to be excited about with their future, which isn't a statement that could have been made a year ago. Last offseason, they had no hope, no quarterback after Derek Carr retired, and no money to spend in free agency.

After a successful NFL draft that saw them land franchise offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and a potential franchise quarterback in the second round with Tyler Shough. They've managed to dig themselves out of a horrific cap situation a little bit, though there's still a lot of work to do. The Saints need to make a few major changes with their cap situation if they want to spend big in free agency.

This should be the next step in New Orleans, as there are a few valuable pieces in free agency that the Saints should be targeting.

Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently put together a list of "perfect free agent predictions" for each team in the NFL. For the Saints, Camenker predicted they would land Buffalo Bills starting offensive lineman David Edwards to bolster and complete their unit up front.

David Edwards would be a huge addition to the Saints offensive line

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards get ready to line up during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints have spent a lot of recent draft capital along the offensive line, but they still have a hole at left guard," Camenker wrote. "Edwards has started at that position for the last two seasons with the Bills and ranked 10th among interior offensive linemen in ESPN's run blocking win rate metric. The eight-year veteran is only entering his age-29 season and would complete a stalwart unit in front of Tyler Shough."

As a whole, the Saints offensive line was fine last year, but they need to add one more piece to complete the interior. There might not be a better option on the market than Edwards.

Edwards excels as a run blocker, ranking near the top of the league in multiple run blocking metrics, including PFF's run block grade. Surprisingly enough, even though Edwards is known as a run blocker, he has an even better pass block grade, per PFF.

It shouldn't break the bank to acquire him, which is why he'd be such a good target for the Saints. Adding him for the next three or four years would bolster the trenches in New Orleans quite a bit. It's exactly what Shough needs to succeed.