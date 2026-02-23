Saints Get Crushing Update in Potential Alec Pierce Sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints need to make some moves over the course of this offseason to get their offense where it needs to be.

Fortunately for Saints fans, the front office began pushing this offense in the right direction last year at the NFL draft. They landed franchise offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1. Banks has quickly emerged as one of the better young offensive tackles in the game. They landed Tyler Shough in Round 2, who quickly put the Saints on the map down the stretch of last season.

But the Saints need to make some moves in free agency, on the trade block, and during the NFL draft to bolster their running back room and their wide receiver room.

There are plenty of playmakers set to be available in the NFL draft, especially when the Saints pick at No. 8. There are also a handful of talented players expected to be on the trade block. But the Saints could strike gold in free agency, where Indianapolis Colts deep threat Alec Pierce is set to be available.

Saints unlikely to get the chance to sign Alec Pierce

Pierce is the dream addition next to Shough. The Colts star is the best deep threat in the game, considering he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in less than 50 catches last year. Pair that with Shough's big arm and it's a recipe for success.

But according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Saints will never get the chance to sign Pierce this offseason. Pelissero recently reported that the Colts aren't willing to lose the talented wide receiver this offseason, which means they'd likely franchise tag him if they can't agree on a new contract.

The Saints will need to turn their attention elsewhere if this report comes to reality. Pierce is the best free agent fit for them, but he's not the only player who would fit.

The Saints could look to land Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They could also target Romeo Doubs in free agency. This might be a crushing update, but it won't ruin their offseason.

