Saints Predicted to Retain Veteran LB Despite Free Agency Speculation

The New Orleans Saints have a lot on their plate this offseason.

Most importantly, they need to hit a home run in the 2026 NFL Draft in the same way they did last season. A bad draft class could throw the entire rebuild off course.

Beyond that, the Saints need to add in free agency. But more specifically, they need to make sure they don't lose a crippling amount of production in free agency. The Saints have multiple key defenders hitting the open market this offseason.

Matthew Paras of NOLA.com recently put together a few predictions for the Saints top free agents this offseason. Paras predicted the Saints would be able to retain veteran linebacker Demario Davis despite there being some buzz around his name already.

Demario Davis should be a priority for the Saints this offseason

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs after the catch as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Could the Denver Broncos, fresh off an AFC championship game appearance, be a fit? Former Saints coach Sean Payton, now in Denver, has listed linebacker as a need, but the Broncos typically have skewed younger as they’ve fleshed out the roster," Paras wrote. "The Bears are also remodeling their linebacker room, but based on feedback from the combine, a reunion with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen doesn’t appear likely.

"If Davis leaves, second-year linebacker Danny Stutsman would be in line to see more playing time — but there’s a sense the Saints would miss Davis’ veteran presence. And, as well as New Orleans’ defense played last season, would the unit see a significant drop-off without Davis? Throw in the fact that Davis has been in New Orleans for eight seasons, and there are a lot of reasons for the relationship to keep going, so long as price doesn’t get in the way.

Davis should play the rest of his career with the Saints, and the Saints front office should be willing to put up the money to make sure it happens. The same could be said, and said louder, about defensive end Cameron Jordan, too.

But there are some question marks with Davis, considering he's coming off a very productive year. There might be a team like the Chicago Bears or Denver Broncos who is willing to give Davis more than the Saints are. As a result, his free agency isn't a sure thing.

But the Saints defense looks much better when Davis, even as he gets older, is holding it down in the middle of the field.