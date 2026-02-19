Tyler Shough solidified himself in 2025 as the quarterback of the future for the New Orleans Saints.

After throwing for 2,384 yards and 10 passing touchdowns in 11 games in 2025, while also leading the Saints to a 4-1 record in the team's last five games, Shough was a candidate for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. While he didn't take home the award, he has been "embracing the chaos" that comes with a highly successful rookie season.

Shough spoke with ESPN's Katherine Terrell to break down what has been a whirlwind of an offseason, from Mardi Gras parades to a new family addition.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Tyler Shough announces birth of his first son

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shough, 26, and his wife Jordan announced the birth of their first child, Grayson DuBois Shough, on Instagram on Wednesday night.

"Grayson DuBois Shough," Shough wrote. "The best thing we have ever done."

The birth of Grayson came just a few days after a viral Mardi Gras celebration where Shough fired footballs from a parade float, two days removed from the NFL Honors ceremony in San Francisco.

"It was kind of -- go from San Francisco ... doing the Honors and then coming right into Mardi Gras and everything that goes with Mardi Gras and then right into fatherhood," Shough said via ESPN.

As for his first offseason, Shough now has just over two months to rest and spend time with his family before the start of OTAs in May.

"I'm really looking forward to just being able to be there for Jordan and help out. I know my role (will be) limited as far as the life-giving capacity right now, but just kind of helping out, and I'm really excited to be able to be at home," Shough said.

Shough, the No. 40 pick in the 2025 draft, will have a full offseason to continue getting acclimated to the offensive system that second-year head coach Kellen Moore runs. For now, he'll take the time to rest and be with his family before he hits the field in 2026.

More NFL: Derek Carr Linked to New NFC Team As Ex-Saints QB Mulls Coming Out of Retirement

