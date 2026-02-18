Rumors have been circulating since Super Bowl Sunday after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that now-retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr would consider a return.

Having been previously in the midst of a contract with the Saints, Carr's rights still belong to New Orleans, which means if Carr were to unretire to play for another team, said team would need to execute a trade for the 34-year-old quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be in the early stages of a retooling that may include a parting of ways with former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. Now, NOF Network's Nick Underhill said on his podcast Tuesday that Carr seems to be open to Arizona

Cardinals now part of the Derek Carr rumor mill

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Based on what he said about Arizona, I think he'd consider (playing for the Cardinals)," Underhill said.

Carr indicated on his podcast that he wouldn't just come out of retirement for "anybody" and that the veteran would like to compete for a Super Bowl.

"Would I do it?" Carr asked on his "Home Grown" podcast. "Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not. I told you two things. I have to be healthy, and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl. Obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy."

While the Cardinals have struggled in recent years, hiring Mike LaFleur and pairing him with Carr, a proven veteran, might make sense in Arizona. They have some pieces in place to compete, win games, and have a chance to make the playoffs right away.

As for Carr, the former 11-year veteran opted against having surgery on a torn labrum that he suffered during his time with the Saints in 2024. He is said to be fully healthy and cleared to play now. And while his desire to return may be higher than it was before, the quarterback said he's had to turn down a few teams in the last 12 months.

"I had to say no a couple times so far," Carr said.

So, what would a trade look like for the Saints? Carr would likely be dealt for an early day three pick, more than likely a fourth or fifth round pick, though it's difficult to nail down exactly what he'd be traded for.

