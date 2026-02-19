NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Superstar Playmaker in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints need to do their best to add a lot of talent to their roster this offseason, but it's more pressing for them than many other teams.

The Saints need to put more talent around Tyler Shough or they're risking stunting his growth as a young quarterback in the league. He was excellent last year, but it's hard to imagine him continuing to produce if the talent around him on offense is lacking.

As a result, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints lean heavily on the NFL draft to land some offensive weapons. They could target a running back or wide receiver with their top draft pick, depending on who's available.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic recently put together a first round mock draft for the upcoming NFL draft. With pick No. 8 in the first round, The Athletic's Larry Holder predicted the Saints would select superstar running back Jeremiyah Love to be the team's next franchise star.

Jeremiyah Love is the perfect draft target for the Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Third-best overall player in Brugler’s top 100 and an offensive weapon for the Saints? Sign me up! Even if Alvin Kamara remains on the roster, there’s no doubt Saints coach Kellen Moore will find ways to use Love within the improving offense led by second-year QB Tyler Shough," Holder wrote. "And once Kamara is gone, Love will be a true No. 1 back for New Orleans. I pondered either Love or wide receiver Carnell Tate at this slot. I’d be happy with either, but Love feels like a can’t-miss player."

Love is the perfect draft selection for the Saints. This would allow him and Shough to grow and develop together in the NFL. Considering Love is as pro-ready as a college prospect gets, he won't need much time to get acclimated to the league.

Alvin Kamara is quickly approaching the end of his best days in the NFL. The Saints could explore trades that send him to a new team as early as this winter. Considering the idea that Kamara may be off the roster in two or three years, adding a talent like Love is the perfect move at pick No. 8.

More NFL: Saints May Not Trade QB Spencer Rattler After All

