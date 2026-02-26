Kenneth Walker Offers Saints High-Upside Swing at RB

The New Orleans Saints' running back room has a lot of talent But also a lot of question marks.

Alvin Kamara is a franchise legend. He has spent his entire nine-year career in New Orleans and should be back for a 10th season with the franchise in 2026 if he wants. He's under contract for one more season, but something arguably has to be done about his contract with a cap hit of over $18 million. Kamara was only able to play in 11 games in 2025. The rest of the room dealt with injuries as well, including Kendre Miller and Devin Neal. Adding another high-end option who can be a long-term heir for Kamara should be a priority.

USA Today's Christian D'Andrea shared a story in which they predicted where 32 of the top free agents will land this offseason. For New Orleans, D'Andrea floated Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker III.

The Saints should call the Super Bowl MVP

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints: RB Kenneth Walker III," D'Andrea wrote. "Needs: CB, IOL, EDGE, LB, RB. Cap space: -$8,287,060. The Saints add the reigning Super Bowl MVP, utilizing a less-disastrous-than-usual salary cap position to shunt Alvin Kamara to a platoon role or create the leverage to trade or release him entirely and save up to $11.5 million in the process. Walker's jump-cuts are a solid remedy for an offensive line with a bottom-three yards-before-contact average in 2025. He'd be another layer of support as New Orleans tries to figure out if Tyler Shough is actually good or just riding a small sample size.

"Is this the best way to spend New Orleans' modest cap room? Nope! Has that ever stopped general manager Mickey Loomis before? Also, no."

If the Saints want to make a splash this offseason, this is the exact type of move New Orleans should try to turn into a reality. Pairing Walker with Kamara would give the Saints a dynamic back on the ground and in the air. Kamara's career high in rushing yards is 950, which he set in 2024. Walker has topped 1,000 yards twice in four seasons in the NFL, including 1,027 yards in 2025 before going on to win the Super Bowl with Seattle.

He's someone who could step in and right away give Kamara a break on the ground. Then, the Saints should utilize him more in the passing game. He's one of the best pass-catching backs in NFL history but wasn't utilized like it in 2025. A two-headed monster attack of Kamara and Walker with Neal as a depth option would be enough to take the offense to another level in 2026.