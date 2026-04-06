Saints Should Call Giants After Star DT Requested Trade Out of New York

The New Orleans Saints have made a handful of moves to bolster their roster this season. They were able to add players like David Edwards and Travis Etienne to bolster their offense in free agency. They also added Kaden Elliss to replace Demario Davis at linebacker. But the Saints need to continue making moves.

The Saints haven't made any blockbuster trades this offseason, but they could explore that idea before training camp begins. To make matters even better, one of the best defensive tackles in the league just found himself on the trade block ahead of the NFL draft.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade out of New York this season.

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

Dexter Lawrence would be a huge addition for the Saints

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) takes the filed against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Dexter Lawrence has two years remaining on his deal and is currently scheduled to make $20 million this upcoming season," Schefter wrote in a post to X. "Initially there had been optimism that with changes in the organization, discussions could move forward. But now that they haven’t, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh will open his team’s off-season program Tuesday without one of his best players."

The Saints would be a much better defense with Lawrence in the middle of their defensive line. They haven't brought back Cameron Jordan to this point, which makes the hole on the defensive line even bigger.

Adding Lawrence would likely cost the Saints a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, which they can afford to give up over the next year or two in an attempt to bring a game wrecker to New Orleans.

Lawrence wasn't at his best, in terms of counting stats, last season, but his PFF grade still had him ranked near the top of the league. He has the chance to bounce back in a big way, especially in a new system. The Giants star has been excellent for each of the past few years.