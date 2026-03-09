The New Orleans Saints aren't building an offense of superstars around starting quarterback Tyler Shough, but the puzzle is starting to look appealing as the pieces come together.

After reportedly agreeing to terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne early on Monday afternoon, the Saints added depth at tight end. Per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New Orleans and former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant agreed to a two-year deal.

Fant, 28, will join his fourth NFL team in New Orleans and will likely serve as the TE2 behind Juwan Johnson, giving the Saints a big-bodied presence in the passing game and a potentially impactful run blocker.

Noah Fant comes to Saints with untapped potential

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Fant had the least productive year of his seven in the NFL with the Bengals last year, catching only 34 passes for a career-low 288 yards. He did snag three touchdowns, his highest total since 2022.

Early in his career, Fant seemed like a potential 1,000-yard threat with the Denver Broncos, but couldn't get consistent quarterback play on some exceptionally mediocre teams. He toped out at 673 yards in 2020.

From there, Fant moved on to the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons, becoming a fourth option in the passing game for then-starter Geno Smith, He finished just behind Mike Gesicki, who had 307 yards, for the lead among Bengals tight ends this season.

At 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, Fant has always had the requisite size and athleticism to be an impact tight end in the NFL, but it might not be reasonable to expect a full-on breakout in his age-29 season, especially when the Saints will have Johnson lined up to get the lion's share of tight end targets.

Still, a veteran TE2 with some upside is a nice get for the Saints, who could boast the most well-rounded offense in an NFC South that had no teams with winning records this past season, assuming Shough keeps developing and elevates the skill players around him.