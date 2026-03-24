Saints Star WR Projected to Sign 4-Year, $136.5 Million Contract

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has reportedly been working on a new contract with the Saints for the better part of a year at this point. While no deal has been signed, Olave has confirmed that it's being worked on.

"It's in the works," Olave said, per Bleacher Report. "I want to be in New Orleans forever. I know it's a tough time right now, but I love it out here. I love the people, I love the culture, I love the fans. And I love the new coaching staff and the front office. We're in the works right now and I hope it gets done soon. But like I said, I want to be here for my whole career."

Olave recently recieved a bit of a boost in value after Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba boosted the wide receiver market by inking a four-year, $168.6 million deal. With the wide receiver market reset, Olave should be able to cash in.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently projected Olave would follow up Smith-Njigba's deal by signing a four-year, $136.5 million contract of his own.

Chris Olave poised for massive pay day with Saints

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"When Olave has been good, he has been really good. In three of his first four seasons, he has surpassed 1,000 yards, and the Ohio State product is coming off career highs across the board: 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns," Davenport wrote. "However, his career hasn't been without a speed bump or two. The 25-year-old has yet to play in all 17 games in a season, and multiple concussions limited him to just eight games in 2024.

"Smith-Njigba's extension is a rising tide that will lift all boats at wide receiver. Olave's injury may keep him from landing a deal as large as Smith-Njigba's or Nacua's, but he should still secure a contract that exceeds the four-year, $130 million pact former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson signed with the New York Jets a year ago."

While Olave almost certainly won't get anything like Smith-Njigba's deal, he could get more than $30 million a year because of his breakout season last year. Olave posted career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns with young quarterback Tyler Shough at the helm.

Considering how important Olave is to the Saints offense, they can't afford to lose him. It wouldn't be shocking if they found a way to ink him to a deal that pays him over $30 million per season for the next four years before training camp. It would secure their best playmaker for the rest of his prime years.