Saints Predicted to Add Star WR in Dream NFL Draft Scenario

The New Orleans Saints looked lost last offseason, but they put together a very productive year behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and first year head coach Kellen Moore. The Saints would end the season with a 6-11 record, but most of those wins piled up when Shough was elevated to the team's starting quarterback.

This offseason, the Saints seemingly committed to Shough as the future of the franchise. As a result, they opted to add plenty of talent in free agency to help bolster the roster around him. They added David Edwards at offensive guard to help anchor their starting offensive line in a big way. They also added Travis Etienne to play alongside Alvin Kamara.

The Saints also added Kaden Elliss at linebacker. He's set to replace veteran Demario Davis in the middle of the New Orleans defense. But they didn't do anything to upgrade at wide receiver, which was seemingly one of the biggest holes on the roster. The front office could be eyeing the NFL draft to upgrade the wide receiver room.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft after the first wave of free agency. With the No. 8 pick in the first round of the NFL draft, Edwards predicted the Saints would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to help bolster their roster.

Carnell Tate is the dream draft addition for the Saints

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New Orleans is the latest team to use premium resources to support a young quarterback. It signed Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive guard David Edwards in free agency and now pairs Chris Olave with Carnell Tate," Edwards wrote.

It would be the perfect draft scenario if Tate is left on the board at pick No. 8.

The Saints need a wide receiver and Tate is the best option in the draft class. He can run any route and excels with the ball in his hands. But his best trait is his ability to make plays down the field. Without elite speed, Tate is able to separate from defensive backs with crafty route running ability. But his ability to win the jump ball over opposing defensive backs is his most impressive trait. His college film is full of acrobatic catches over top cornerbacks.

Pairing a dynamic wide receiver like Tate alongside Shough and his huge arm would be a massive move for the Saints to make. Their offense would look much more dangerous than it did last season.