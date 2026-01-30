Saints Veteran LB Projected to Sign 1-year, $8 Million Deal

The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league coming into the season and they stumbled out of the gate. It seemed like they were headed for the bottom of the league until rookie sensation Tyler Shough took over under center and led them to a handful of wins down the stretch.

The Saints are headed for a bright future because of Shough and the success he was able to find. But they need to build up the roster around him or he's doomed to miss the playoffs every year.

While the NFL draft is going to be the most important event for the Saints this offseason, they can't afford to slack in free agency or on the trade block. If there are players the Saints want, they need to be aggressive. With free agents like Demario Davis heading to free agency, the Saints need to be willing to spend some money.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF recently projected Davis would sign a one-year deal worth $8 million this offseason. At that price, the Saints would be wise to target him in free agency over the coming months.

Saints could retain Demario Davis on modest one-year deal

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Davis is an ageless wonder at age 37. In 2025, he recorded the highest PFF run-defense grade of his career (88.9) while racking up 39 run stops on an 8.2% stop rate," the site's uncredited author wrote. "Remarkably, Davis' overall PFF grade has remained above a 73.0 in nine straight seasons, reflecting his consistently standout play."

Davis has continued to age into his late thirties, but he's still been a very productive member of the Saints defense.

The Saints can't afford to lose him this offseason. He's a crucial piece of the defense and one of the veteran leaders in the locker room.

There's a chance his production ticks down a bit next year, but he's still a very good linebacker with the ability to make plays against the run better than most.

More NFL: Saints Could Land Best Player in 2026 NFL Draft at Pick No. 8

