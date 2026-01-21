Early Saints Draft Buzz Points In Two Directions

The New Orleans Saints have a lot to be excited about.

They showed down the stretch that they can compete with anyone with Tyler Shough under center and with the defense they have under Brandon Staley. That's not all, though. It's never great to finish in last place in the division, but the Saints have an easier schedule on paper in 2026 because of it, and now all of the hope in the world with the quarterback in place. Plus, the Saints have a chance to add another high-end piece with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

But, which direction will they go? ESPN insider Katherine Terrell addressed this very question while pointing out the team "won't put themselves in one box." Offense is a "high priority" but she also mentioned a potential successor for Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

The Saints should take an offensive weapon

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Terrell wrote. "Are the Saints more likely to select a potential successor to linebacker Demario Davis or defensive end Cameron Jordan with this pick? The Saints probably won't put themselves in one box, as offensive needs will take a high priority. If they do take a defensive player with a high pick, it's more likely they would try to find another defensive end to complement Chase Young and Carl Granderson versus taking a linebacker.

"New Orleans hasn't drafted a linebacker in the first round since Stephone Anthony at No. 31 in 2015. They've taken four defensive linemen during that period, including defensive ends Payton Turner at No. 28 in 2021 and Marcus Davenport at No. 14 in 2018 (through a trade-up with the Packers)."

On Jan. 18, Terrell pointed to wide receiver as the team's top need in the NFL Draft.

"Biggest need: Wide receiver. The Saints traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks and released Brandin Cooks after signing him to a two-year deal in free agencym" Terrell wrote. "That leaves only Chris Olave, who is heading into his option year. The Saints seem to have found their quarterback in Tyler Shough, but they need to add more playmakers around him this offseason."

If the decision is going to be between a pass rusher or an offensive weapon, the team arguably should go with the offensive weapon. Good pass rushers hit the open market all the time. Take a look at Chase Young, for example, who re-signed with the Saints last offseason. It's much harder -- and very expensive -- to find a high-end receiver on the open market because there are so few out there. This offseason, there are going to be a few guys out there that move the needle, like George Pickens or Deebo Samuel, but it's difficult to find a No. 1 receiver out there for the taking.

If someone like Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State or Carnell Tate from Ohio State are available, that's the direction New Orleans should go in. Pair Chris Olave with another star in the making and make things easier on offense.

