Saints Could Land Best Player in 2026 NFL Draft at Pick No. 8

Halfway through last season, the New Orleans Saints seemed like they were headed for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. They seemed like they were the worst team in the league and their quarterback position looked like a disaster.

But rookie Tyler Shough took over halfway through the season and led the Saints to a handful of wins down the stretch. As a result, the Saints dropped to pick No. 9 in the upcoming NFL draft, but they have a lot to look forward to with their future.

Shough seems like the franchise quarterback, but the Saints need to build the roster around him. It's crucial that they land a star with their first-round pick.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they projected the Saints would use the No. 8 pick in the first round to select Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs.

Saints linked to Caleb Downs in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2)

"There may not be a better pound-for-pound football player in this draft class," Baumgardner and Dochterman wrote. "Incredibly intelligent, explosive and absolutely fearless, Downs is one of the most unique defensive backs we’ve seen in quite a while. He could help a team’s culture overnight."

The Saints need to make some upgrades to their defense and a selection like Downs would help boost their roster in a huge way.

Downs is one of the best players in the draft with some considering him the top talent in the entire draft class. But he doesn't play a high value position like offensive tackle, edge rusher, or quarterback, so he's expected to fall out of the top five.

Downs is an incredible tackler with impressive instincts for the game. He plays downhill against the run and provides the ability to rush the passer very quickly during safety blitzes. His coverage skills are among the best in the class, too.

He would fill a huge hole for the Saints. It may not be the most valuable position, but it would be worth the risk in the top 10.

