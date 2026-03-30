Source: Saints Held Private Workout with Versatile Illinois OL Josh Gesky

The New Orleans Saints recently conducted a private workout with Illinois offensive lineman Josh Gesky, OnSI has learned.

Gesky worked out in front of the Saints last week, according to a source, and recently worked out privately with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The interior offensive lineman could be a solid late-round draft pick or undrafted free agent if he joins the Saints.

For general manager Mickey Loomis and the rest of the Saints' front office, it's another sign that they're doing homework on potential depth pieces on the offensive line.

Gesky is the type of versatile lineman the Saints need

Nov 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Josh Gesky (73) holds the “Land of Lincoln” trophy after a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Gesky, a three-star recruit out of high school, signed with Illinois and redshirted his first season. The Illinois native made a strong impact starting in the 2023 season, when he played in eight games and earned All-BIG Ten Honorable Mention.

Primarily an offensive guard, Gesky demonstrated during the 2024 and 2025 seasons that he can play multiple positions. He started all 26 games over his last two seasons at left guard but has also played every position on the offensive line throughout his time at Illinois.

Geksy allowed just one sack in 456 pass block snaps for the Fighting Illini in 2025 and was only penalized once throughout his senior season. He stood out in the Music City Bowl, helping to lead Illinois to a big win over Tennessee, 30-28. Geksy earned his most consistent PFF grades of the season against the Volunteers (75.9 overall) and allowed just one quarterback hurry throughout the entire game.

Along with a strong senior season, Gesky posted impressive numbers at Illinois' pro day, running a 4.94 40-yard dash and achieving a 33-inch vertical jump, both of which would've ranked sixth overall at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also completed 30 reps on the bench press, which would place him in fourth overall in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman has an unclear draft outlook. He isn't listed on major big boards but has generated plenty of buzz since his pro day. For the Saints, drafting Gesky would probably mean using a late-round pick. It would be a solid, under-the-radar addition for a New Orleans offensive line that lacks depth behind its starters.