Source: Saints Scheduled to Meet with Texas Tech WR Next Week

The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with the expectation that adding a talented wide receiver to pair with Chris Olave would be one of the front office’s primary goals.

New Orleans has already signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive guard David Edwards to significant long-term contracts in an effort to boost its running game and better protect quarterback Tyler Shough. However, the Saints have yet to add a proven weapon who can help Shough spread the ball around in the passing game.

That could change soon. Mickey Loomis and the Saints’ front office appear to believe the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft class can provide that much-needed boost in the passing game — and they’re hinting at that belief by scheduling a meeting with a former Texas Tech wide receiver.

The Saints might draft a wide receiver (or two)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Reggie Virgil (WO41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Orleans is scheduled to hold a formal meeting with Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil ahead of his Pro Day on Thursday, a source tells OnSI. The Saints join the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys as the three teams set to meet with Virgil.

Virgil caught 57 passes for 705 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2025, helping the Red Raiders reach the College Football playoffs. It was his only season with Texas Tech, as he transferred after a standout 2024 season at Miami (OH).

The 21-year-old wide receiver posted impressive numbers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: a 12-foot-7-inch broad jump, a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, and a 36-inch vertical jump. Standing 6-foot-3, Virgil excels in multiple aspects of his game. He is quick for his height and will likely showcase that at Texas Tech's Pro Day. Virgil also has an excellent ability to track the ball downfield.

Virgil, the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, wouldn't be a direct substitute for Rashid Shaheed on the Saints, but he would serve as a dependable receiver out wide to help take some pressure off Olave. New Orleans should seriously consider adding a second wide receiver, along with Virgil, to bolster their young receiving corps. Olave, still just 25, combined with two rookie receivers, would give the Saints multiple weapons for the future.

It's uncertain where Virgil will be picked in late April. Some expect him to be a fifth or sixth-round selection, but he might go as early as Day 2, according to an NFL talent evaluator. He'd definitely be an option for the Saints if he made it to Day 3.