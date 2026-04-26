Saints Draft Grades: Here’s What Experts Say About Entire 3 Days and Every Pick

The New Orleans Saints have wrapped up yet another NFL Draft, and it is not done without a little bit of controversy. (Every draft has fans somewhere complaining about Mickey Loomis, or screaming, “Here we go, another 5-12 season incoming,” or on the other end of the spectrum, “Super Bowl baby!”)

But what do members of the level-headed media have to say? (Yes, that was typed tongue-in-cheek.)

Each year, I like to grab a collection of grades and analysis from those “in the know” from around the league. This year – in my first at On SI – it’s no different. And don’t worry, we have heard you say you don’t give a darn about what other people think; we won’t tell anyone you went through this thing with a fine-toothed comb. (Whatever that means.)

Oh, and of course I add my own up there, as well.

OVERALL

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints, On SI: A-. OK, I will go first. Usually on the day after the Saints draft, I will talk about how surprised I am at this or that. This year? I can’t really say I am surprised about much, and if I were somehow tasked to supply a blueprint before the whole thing began, the team pretty much followed it to a T. SURROUND TYLER SHOUGH with weapons and address a couple other spots.

To start Day 3, I would have rather have seen an edge rusher or cornerback there – probably would have found a way to get one a little earlier, actually. However, where most pf the picks seemed to be the right spot. I absolutely LOVE Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 and Bryce Lance in the fourth round.

Third consecutive really good draft by an administration team that catches way too much grief. (And I just lost multiple Saints fans – aka Mickey Loomis haters – with that last sentence.)

Without the benefit of hindsight, @GManzano24 and @MattVerderame considered talent, value and team fit to assign grades to all 32 draft classes https://t.co/oPgn0sgEfG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2026

Sports Illustrated: B. “New Orleans made the wise decision not to pass on Tyson, even though the team had bigger needs along the defensive front. If Tyson can get past his injury history, he’ll likely develop into a savvy route runner who can easily get open for quarterback Tyler Shough. With coach Kellen Moore calling the plays, the Saints could be a fun offense to watch with Shough, Tyson and Chris Olave. And the Saints did end up addressing a defensive need with the second-round selection of Miller, a rugged run-stopper who can play nose tackle.”

CBS Sports: B+. “The discourse around Jordyn Tyson didn’t stop the Saints from making him a top-10 pick. … Bryce Lance and Barion Brown joined the class on Day 3, further emphasizing the Saints’ commitment to Shough and giving him all the tools he needs to be successful.”

NFL.com: B+. “New Orleans found a new receiving partner for Chris Olave. Tyson looked like a top-10 pick as a downfield playmaker at times in college, but he struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. The Saints selected Miller's superior athleticism over Lee Hunter (who went No. 49 to Carolina) to bolster the defensive line, then picked Delp, another former Georgia player, who showed promise at times with the Bulldogs but stood out more for his excellent pro day than his college production.”

ESPN: B. “Next up is taking a contested-catch X factor in Jordyn Tyson. Teams wondered about his durability in the pre-draft process, as he missed a third of his college games and the combine. But he was my No. 1 receiver for what he put on tape when he was on the field. Tyson had 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 when he played 12 games, and he was well on his way to similar numbers in 2025 if not for a hamstring injury. The injuries are a factor. But with his ability to emerge from smothering coverage with the football and come down with high-point passes in the end zone, this potential pairing of Tyson and Olave has a high ceiling. And going back to the original point, he is exactly what Shough needs in Year 2.

“Oscar Delp and Bryce Lance help, too. Delp can develop behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. Lance sells his routes well, displays good body control and can make things happen after the catch.

“On defense, Christen Miller is going to push the pocket from inside. But I was hoping the Saints would bring in a young edge rusher to develop before the end of Round 3, considering Cameron Jordan might not be back (and is 37 years old). During the draft, New Orleans traded for Tyree Wilson, but he has never really put it together since being picked No. 7 overall by the Raiders in 2023.”

Round 1 (8th overall): Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, WR

I have said for more than a week Jordyn Tyson was the best pick for the #Saints. They went out and got him. Here's my grade and analysis. https://t.co/OYJKbD88Rk #NFL #NFLDraft — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 24, 2026

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: A. “There is no question this was either the No. 1 need on this team or No. 2. And when Mansoor Delane was taken by the Chiefs at No. 6, it was either Caleb Downs or Tyson for them. It's a huge risk because of Tyson's injury history, but if he does remain on the field, he will be a star in this league.”

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: C. “The Saints are taking a huge risk by selecting Tyson. He’s struggled with injuries throughout his time at Colorado and Arizona State, and is now playing alongside Chris Olave, who has dealt with concussions during his NFL career. If Tyson is healthy, he’s a great fit in coach Kellen Moore’s offense, but a massive gamble.”

Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: B+. “Tyson got the best tape grade from me of all the receivers. His size, movement skills, and body control are that of a No. 1 receiver. And he's the one receiver in the draft class that was truly treated as such by his offense as Arizona State went his way in every big situation. I can't give it an A, though, because of his injury history as he missed time in all four of his collegiate seasons.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B. “The Saints determined Tyson's suddenness, body control and downfield playmaking ability made him worthy of the eighth overall selection, and Chris Olave badly needed a partner in the receiving corps after New Orleans traded Rashid Shaheed last season. There is risk with this pick, though, with Tyson's injury history and questions about whether his long speed and physicality will be enough against veteran NFL corners.”

Jeff Duncan, The Times-Picayune: Only analysis offered. “I predicted Jordyn Tyson to the New Orleans Saints in my mock draft. I love his talent and the bubbly, engaging personality he brandished in his post-draft news conference with local reporters. His ability jumps off the game tape. He might very well be the best receiver in the NFL Draft. But I would have preferred Caleb Downs at No. 8. …”

Katherine Terrell, ESPN: Only analysis offered. “The Saints picked a player at a position of top need, but it comes with a price. Tyson has an extensive injury history (hamstring, ankle, knee and broken collarbone). He's aware of the injury concerns but said that he will do everything in his power to stay on the field this season, including hiring several people who can help take care of his body.”

Ben Linsey, PFF: “Good.” “Many of the pre-draft questions surrounding Tyson were medical, but he ran 300-plus routes in each of the past two seasons at Arizona State while earning 80.0-plus PFF receiving grades in both years. He has impressive separation ability and provides a much-needed complement to Chris Olave in New Orleans’ receiving corps after the Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed.”

Round 2 (42): Christen Miller, Georgia, DT

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: C+. I get what Miller can do and that he is one of the better run-stuffers in this league. However, I would have rather seen the team go with an edge rusher – which was a much bigger need – if they were going defense.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: B. “Miller gives the Saints an important piece on their defensive line, a group that will look different as Cam Jordan is likely gone as a free agent. Playing inside, Miller projects as a run stuffer who can eat up double teams and create lanes for middle linebacker Kaden Elliss to make plays between the tackles.”

Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: B+. “Miller is one of the safer run defenders in the class. He has prototypical 3-4 defensive end traits, although he could probably even kick into nose if you really wanted him to. He may never be an elite pass-rusher, but he can at least walk back guards occasionally.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A (grade for Day 2 overall). “The Saints addressed their need for a run-stopper in Miller, an athletic, ready-for-the-pros defensive tackle. Although pass rusher might have been a bigger priority for them, all the top edge defenders were gone by the time they were on the clock in Round 2. So taking a DT at that spot, in a draft thin at the position, made sense.”

Katherine Terrell, ESPN: Only analysis offered. “The Saints continue to mold Brandon Staley's defense with the selection of Miller. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Miller can provide run support for a team that finished 19th against the run in 2025, and also an interior pass rush. How fast he can get significant snaps will be something to watch, as Nathan Shepherd and Davon Godchaux are both in the final seasons of their contracts.”

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: C. “Miller was hot-and-cold as a player for the Bulldogs last season, but he has potential as a nose tackle for the Saints. Their defensive line has deteriorated due to age and shaky draft picks. Miller gives them another hack to find a talented player to join Chase Young and Bryan Bresee.”

Round 3 (73): Oscar Delp, Georgia, TE

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: B+. I was convinced the team was going to go tight end at some point on Day 2, but I really thought they would target Eli Stowers in Round 2. Maybe this will end up being a better value pick, and I certainly have no complaints upgrading an area that definitely needed help.

Kellen Moore on Oscar Delp pic.twitter.com/K6PYB05BMQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2026

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: A-. “New Orleans is building around second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. In the first round, the Saints took Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson to pair with Chris Olave, and now adds another weapon at tight end to work alongside Juwan Johnson.”

Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: B+. “Everyone is getting their TE2s and TE3s in the top 75 this year, it seems. Delp is the perfect TE2 for a Kellen Moore offense for two big reasons. He's a great blocker on the moves, which is where he'll be utilized as the detached tight end, and he's got 4.5 speed that will be a weapon coming across the formation on play action.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A (grade for Day 2 overall). “Although Delp's college production was limited – especially when compared to his predecessor, Brock Bowers – his athleticism and potential in the passing game offers plenty of upside. At the very least, he’ll add depth to a TE room that lost some key contributors (Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau) in free agency.”

Katherine Terrell, ESPN: Only analysis offered. “The Saints continue to stock up on potential pass catchers, adding a tight end in addition to Tyson. Though Delp played 84% of his snaps as an in-line tight end in 2025, per ESPN Research, he had 20 catches and a receiving touchdown, which shows his potential in the passing game.”

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: B+. “Delp was underutilized at Georgia after looking like a potential superstar as a freshman. He’s a good blocker with good hands who ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. The Saints can make something out of him.”

Round 4 (132): Jeremiah Wright, Auburn, G

#Saints take a need in Auburn G Jeremiah Wright in 4th Round of #NFL Draft. Initial thoughts On SI: https://t.co/fUk0cHO5ii — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 25, 2026

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: C+. While the fourth round is fine for drafting guys with raw talent, one would like to see an interior lineman drafted who has a chance to start - or at least fill in for either David Edwards or Cesar Ruiz when needed. Maybe Wright will end up being such a player, but it doesn't seem like he will be able to contribute right away.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: C+. “Wright was a bit sloppy in pass protection last season, but created displacement in the run game. New Orleans lost some depth in free agency and are re-stocking the cupboard.”

Luke Loffredo, Saints Wire: B-. “The Saints continue to add depth to the offensive line with Jeremiah Wright, bringing size, strength, and developmental upside to the interior. Wright is a powerful blocker who can overwhelm defenders when working within his frame and generate movement in the run game. His biggest concern is athletic limitations against quicker interior rushers, which could create some issues in pass protection at the next level. Still, in Round 4, this is a solid value pick with traits worth developing.”

Round 4 (136): Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, WR

As we have been screaming they should do for weeks, the #Saints continue to surround Tyler Shough with as many weapons as possible. A fantastic 4th-round pick here in SPEEDY Bryce Lance. https://t.co/zm610yVeJV #NFL #NFLDraft — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 25, 2026

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: A+. Bryce Lance has incredible speed, and was one of the fastest receivers in the combine at 4.34. He also has size at 6-3, 204. He was an FCS First-Team All-American, and this is a fantastic get this late in the draft. It wouldn’t be a surprise AT ALL if this guy is in the starting lineup in Week 1.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: A-. “Lance has legitimate play-making ability and size. I like this pick for New Orleans to build out some depth and give themselves options for Tyler Shough.”

Luke Loffredo, Saints Wire: B. “The Saints land one of the premier pure athletes in this draft class with the selection of Bryce Lance, the brother of Trey Lance. Lance turned heads at the combine with a 4.34 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical, and an 11-foot-1 broad jump. He was also a highly productive receiver in college, showing the ability to stretch the field vertically while displaying strong ball skills at the catch point. A great value late in the 4th on a player with explosive traits and big-play potential.”

Round 5 (172): Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State, DB

Interesting pick for #Saints in the fifth round. They finally take a defensive back, but is Lorenzo Styles mainly coming to New Orleans to play special teams? The brother of Sonny Styles has elite speed. Profile On SI: https://t.co/vVxFG3UN5z #NFL #NFLDraft — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 25, 2026

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: B-. Maybe it would be more fair to give an incomplete, as he likely is being brought in as a project and one would imagine he will end up on the team's practice squad.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: B. “Styles and his brother, first-round linebacker selection Sonny Styles, took over the NFL Combine. The secondary was a big need for New Orleans and they are aggressively addressing that area of their roster.”

Luke Loffredo, Saints Wire: C. “After recently transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, Styles Jr. still has plenty of room to grow. He showed inconsistencies with his fluidity and technique, which is to be expected for a player still developing at the position. That said, he was a valuable special teams contributor in college, and his elite athletic traits should give him an opportunity to make an early impact there while he continues to refine his game on defense.”

Round 6 (190): Barion Brown, LSU, WR/Returner

Is Barion Brown the replacement for Rashid Shaheed? The #Saints take the kickoff return specialist in the 6th round of the #NFL Draft, and he is just the 11th LSU Tiger taken by the team ever. First since Will Clapp in 2018. https://t.co/HvJUIHsQBT — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 25, 2026

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: B-. I have said 1,000 times I am all in on surrounding Tyler Shough with weapons, but three receivers? Brown obviously was taken because of his special teams skills, as well, but I thought that was what Styles was for. That being said, Brown very well could be a replacement for Rashid Shaheed.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: C+. “Brown has legitimate track speed and brings versatility as a returner. New Orleans continues to add to its receiver room.”

Round 7 (219): TJ Hall, Iowa, CB

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI: B+. “This is truly a no risk, reward kind of pick. He doesn't have blazing speed, but reports say he has great feet and has no problem staying tight on his receiver. Hall looks to be a solid run defender and could develop well under DC Brandon Staley on the practice squad.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: B+. “I really like Hall's tape. He is an instinctual player who will play through the receiver, but he lacks the high end traits that are often non-negotiables of the position. It is still good value.”