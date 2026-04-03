The New Orleans Saints are hosting Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright on a pre-draft "30" visit in mid-April, according to sources.

Wright started in 24 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons, earning a 68.2 PFF overall grade in 2025, which ranked in the 83rd percentile among college football offensive guards.

The former Auburn guard recently had a formal breakfast meeting with Saints officials, according to Ryan Fowler. A source confirmed he also has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New England Patriots.

Wright could be a long-term solution for the Saints

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (OL56) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projections across the NFL have indicated that Wright is likely to be drafted in the mid-to-late second day, with the third round being the most probable scenario for the Selma, Alabama, native.

Wright stood out at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, just a few hours from where he grew up. After an impressive performance in Mobile, he received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Wright didn't test at the combine in late February, but he measured well and participated in his position drills. His 83.5-inch wingspan placed him in the 99th percentile among all offensive guards. When you watch the tape, you see an excellent blocker in the run game that needs some improvement on passing downs. He's very explosive at the point of attack.

“He’s really strong and plays with an edge as a run blocker," an AFC national scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "The protection part is what is going to have to get cleaned up.”

The Saints are aiming to boost their ground attack, which was ranked 28th in the NFL for total rushing yards and 31st in rushing yards per attempt. General manager Mickey Loomis and the front office made two major signings on the first day of NFL free agency by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive guard David Edwards to lucrative, multi-year contracts.

Given questions about the future in New Orleans for Cesar Ruiz and the long-term health and durability of Erik McCoy, adding a player like Wright would make sense, even if he were to play a depth role for the first few seasons of his career.

The Saints hold pick Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2 of the draft, with the latter being the most likely spot for New Orleans to select Wright. Loomis might also trade up into the later parts of the third round if he believes the former Auburn offensive guard will still be available then.