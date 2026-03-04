Steelers 26-Year-Old CB Predicted to Bolt for Deal With Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of a crucial rebuild, which means they need to make all the right decisions in the near future if they want to right the ship and begin trending in the right direction.

They kicked this rebuild off with the addition of Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft, which has already begun to look like a home run selection. But the Saints need to stack these home run moves if they want to contend for a playoff spot in the next five years.

The Saints are set to lose a few key players, including Alontae Taylor, to free agency this offseason. They need to re-sign or replace each free agent they have or else the team risks taking a step backward next year.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently predicted the Saints would turn to free agency to replace Taylor, opting to sign young cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samuel was signed around the mid-way point of the year after medical issues scared teams away from signing him.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the perfect free agent cornerback target

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) walks the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Samuel, 26, looked the part after he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers late in 2025 and didn't appear limited at all by offseason spinal surgery," Sigler wrote. "The Saints were in on him early last summer and they could call him up if they lose Taylor. He played well in Brandon Staley's system with the Los Angeles Chargers and would inspire more confidence behind Kool-Aid McKinstry than some of their other backups. Would he agree to a one-year prove-it deal of about $4 million?"

Taylor is one of the top cornerbacks in free agency, so he could be bound for a big contract that puts him out of reach for the Saints. While re-signing him might be the best option, it might not be the more realistic choice.

Samuel is a bit riskier, which is why his price tag would be much lower than Taylor's. Still, the Saints need to save money and get their cap situation under control. Their cap issues were much worse a few years ago, but New Orleans isn't out of the woods yet. Signing Samuel over Taylor might not be the best move, but it saves the money the Saints need to save.