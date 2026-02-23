Alontae Taylor Delivers Message to Saints Fans Before Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room is going to be under a microscope all offseason.

Kool-Aid McKinstry showed significant promise in his second season as a member of the franchise in 2025. Quincy Riley looked solid as a rookie and should be even better in 2026. But the position group isn't set right now. Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor is a pending free agent after spending the last four seasons in New Orleans. Taylor is among the best overall pending free agents this offseason.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out, but we'll have to wait until at least March until we'll know where Taylor is playing. But he took to X on Sunday with a message for New Orleans.

The Saints CB took to social media

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"This was never just about football, but about impact," Taylor wrote. "Four years in New Orleans. Not just playing in this city, but pouring into it. The 'thumbs down' wasn’t just a celebration. It was a message that what starts on the field travels far beyond it. The work continues."

In the video, you can hear Taylor talking about his time in New Orleans as well.

"It's been a great four years," Taylor said. "I love this city. Feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration. That's what's most important to me."

So, what does this mean for free agency? He didn't say heads or tails. Clearly, he showed love to New Orleans. This isn't the first time either. Right after the season ended, he said it would "hurt" to leave New Orleans.

"It's going to be a process," Taylor said. There's going to be a lot of buzz, a lot of interest. But I've got to just make the right decision for me and my family. I think going to continue to pray about it. Continue to keep God first. He'll land me right where I need to be...Ever since we started negotiating during training camp, I prayed that we could figure something out. It just didn't happen, but the Saints gave me an opportunity.

"They drafted me and gave me a chance to show my talents week in and week out. So, if I end up going somewhere else it's going to hurt..."I love this city. It feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration ... So to leave, if that's what it comes down to, it would be tough."

Taylor arguably is the top corner heading to the open market. For the Saints, it would make sense to try to bring him back. He's certainly said all of the right things.

