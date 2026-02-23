It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints' offense lacked a deep-threat wide receiver after sending Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks at the trade deadline.

When New Orleans parted ways with Shaheed, a pending free agent, it netted them 4th- and 5th-round picks in 2026, but there was a glaring hole in the offense after Shaheed's departure.

But as USA Today's Andrew Vasquez noted, the Saints might be able to add a speedster similar to Shaheed back into their offense with an under-the-radar free agent.

The Saints should consider signing Calvin Austin III

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

New Orleans was one of three teams Vasquez listed as potential suitors for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

"Another receiver-needy team in the Saints, Austin would give 2025 first-round QB Tyler Shough another deep threat while also presenting New Orleans with a replacement at returner for Rashid Shaheed, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last season," Vasquez noted.

Austin, 26, was Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick in 2022 after attending the University of Memphis. He's played in 48 games since 2023 and, in 2025, caught 31 passes for 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Simply put, the young receiver has been buried in a run-heavy offense.

Austin, who ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, could become a contributing veteran if inserted into Kellen Moore's offense.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old is projected to sign a free agent contract worth $4.9 million per year, according to Spotrac. That contract may not end up being in Pittsburgh, as he explained earlier this offseason.

"…Pittsburgh, just being real, they might not want me, or they have a different vision," Austin said. "And that’s why I say at the end of the day, it’s just a straight business decision.”

Austin's punt-return ability could also be a factor in a potential Saints signing. He stood out in 2023 and 2024 as Pittsburgh's punt returner, most notably returning one for a 73-yard touchdown in 2024.

The rationale is straightforward. New Orleans has been seeking an additional deep threat to complement Chris Olave since the trade of Shaheed, and Austin might represent a risk worth considering. If he proves successful, Austin could fulfill that role in New Orleans for an extended period.

